Seth Meyers is trading politics for parenting in new standup special

One of the special's standout bits is about Alexi trying to get through airport security with a tub of hummus. Meyers was going to keep it to himself, but then couldn't resist trying it onstage. ''I am literally in real time thinking … it's not just that the story is so funny, but I realize this really is a perfect example of who we both are in this marriage," he said. "It kind of overlaps nicely with the theme of what I'm trying to do.''