SAN JOSE, Calif. — Seth Jarvis scored two power-play goals and the Carolina Hurricanes scored four times in the third period to beat the San Jose Sharks 6-3 on Tuesday night.

Martin Necas and Stefan Noesen each had a goal and an assist as Carolina improved to 2-1 on a six-game trip. Brett Pesce and Jaccob Slavin also scored.

Jarvis broke a tie with 8:09 remaining to help the Hurricanes to their fourth consecutive victory against the Sharks.

''We were playing solid all game," Slavin said. ''We had chance after chance. We knew we just had to stick with it.''

Added Noesen: ''I thought we played really well all night and some calls didn't go our way. But we battled through it and found a way to capitalize in a big third.''

Fabian Zetterlund, Filip Zadina and William Eklund scored for the Sharks. They were outshot 42-16.

''I didn't like the way we played for most of the night,'' San Jose coach David Quinn said. ''I don't think we skated the way we have been. I don't think we were physical enough and it ended up catching up to us. We've got to be way more competitive in our battles than we were today.''

Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen left early in the first period after taking a shot off his mask. He skated off under his own power and was held out for precautionary reasons. Antti Raanta made 12 saves on 14 shots in relief.

''We're in an age now for the athletes (where) everything is precautionary,'' Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour said. ''If it's even remotely, 'Oh, I'm a little dinged,' well of course you are, you just took one in the head. It's, 'OK, see you, we're pulling you out and we're going to make sure there's nothing wrong.' And really across the board, I think we've done a good job with that and that's what this was tonight.''

Zetterlund scored his first goal with San Jose on a breakaway, giving the Sharks the lead 3:14 into the game. Jarvis tied it less than a minute later on a power play.

The Hurricanes took their first lead midway through the second when Slavin scored the team's league-leading fourth short-handed goal through their first four games.

Zadina answered 17 seconds later with the man advantage, and Eklund put the Sharks ahead late in the second with another power-play goal. Carolina challenged for goaltender interference but was unsuccessful.

Mackenzie Blackwood made 36 saves in the loss, setting a San Jose record with 87 saves through his first two games with the team.

Carolina went 3 for 7 on the power play, and San Jose was 2 for 6.

MOVING ON UP

With two assists, Tomas Hertl passed five-time All-Star Owen Nolan for sixth place in Sharks history with 452 points.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Hurricanes: C Sebastian Aho was scratched with an upper-body injury. ''He did something at the end of the last game that we didn't think was going to be maybe that serious,'' Brind'Amour said. ''But again, what we're dealing with, you just (say) 'OK, you're not 100%, you're not going.' So he'll get relooked at and we'll take it from there.''

Sharks: D Marc-Edouard Vlasic sat out with a lower-body injury suffered in Saturday's game against the Avalanche.

UP NEXT

Hurricanes: At Seattle on Thursday night.

Sharks: Host Boston on Thursday night, trying to snap an 11-game losing streak against the Bruins.

