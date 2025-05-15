Sesame Workshop receives Elevate Prize Catalyst Award as it charts a new path for 'Sesame Street'

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — Elmo, Abby Cadabby and the rest of the ''Sesame Street'' gang will get some high-profile help as they travel down a new road.
The Sesame Workshop – founded in 1969 and currently working on its 56th season, but its first that will not be distributed by PBS or HBO – received the Elevate Prize Catalyst Award Wednesday, which will provide the nonprofit a $250,000 grant as well as support in promoting its work from the Elevate Prize Foundation. Previous winners of the award include Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai, actor Michael J. Fox, and NBA great Dwyane Wade.
''They haven't just entertained generations – they've educated, advocated and inspired real change,'' Elevate Prize Foundation CEO Carolina Garcia Jayaram, said as she presented the award to The Sesame Workshop at the foundation's Make Good Famous Summit in Miami Beach, Florida. ''And their work hasn't just been confined to the screen. Through their nonprofit, they've expanded their mission globally. They've created real world programs that bring education, health and hope to millions of children in over 150 countries.''
Sal Perez, the show's executive producer and a Sesame Workshop vice president, said the organization planned to use the award to let more people know that its nonprofit work extends beyond the TV show.
''We do a lot of work around the world with direct services, trying to provide content for families that talks about some of those harder to talk about subjects, whether it's trauma, whether it's homelessness and things of that nature. So this is an opportunity to highlight that kind of work.''
Perez told The Associated Press in an interview before the ceremony that there would be news about Sesame Workshop's future released ''in the coming days.'' Last year, Warner Bros. Discovery decided not to renew its deal for new episodes that air on HBO and Max, though episodes will remain on the streaming service until 2027.
'''Sesame Street' is not going to go away,'' Perez said. ''It will never go away. It's obviously been a beloved show for so long.''
However, there are changes coming to the new season, which currently has no distribution deal. Perez said the segments on the new season will be longer and ''really focused on character,'' while also focusing on its audience's emotional well-being and development.