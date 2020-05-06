LOS ANGELES — CBS announced Wednesday that the following series are renewed for the 2020-21 season:
— "All Rise"
— "The Amazing Race"
— "Blue Bloods"
— "Bob Hearts Abishola"
— "Bull"
— "Evil"
— "FBI"
— "FBI: Most Wanted"
— "48 Hours"
— "MacGyver"
— "Magnum P.I."
— "Mom"
— "NCIS"
— "NCIS: Los Angeles"
— "NCIS: New Orleans"
— "The Neighborhood"
— "60 Minutes"
— "S.W.A.T."
— "SEAL Team"
— "Survivor"
— "Undercover Boss"
— "The Unicorn"
— "Young Sheldon"
