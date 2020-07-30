Thursday, 6:07 p.m. • Ch. 9, 830 AM: RHP Shane Bieber (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. RHP Jose Berrios (0-0, 11.25)

Friday, 7:10 p.m. • FSN, 830 AM: RHP Mike Clevinger (0-0, 2.57) vs. TBA

Saturday, 6:10 p.m. • FSN, 830 AM: RHP Carlos Carrasco (1-0, 3.00) vs. TBA

Sunday, 1:10 p.m. • FSN, 830 AM: RHP Aaron Civale (1-0, 3.00) vs. TBA

Cleveland update

These are the first road games for the Indians, who won four of six at home. … They lost 4-0 to the White Sox on Wednesday when Chaska native Brad Hand gave up four runs in the ninth. … Gold Glove catcher Roberto Perez (shoulder) is on the 10-day injured list. … The ultra-strong starting rotation is 4-0 with a 1.72 ERA, striking out 54 and walking three in 39 innings. … The Indians are the first team since 2000 to have their starters go at least six innings while allowing two or fewer runs in the first six games of the season.

Twins update

This is one of two Fox national telecasts for the Twins this season. … Third game of an eight-game homestand. … Berrios gave up five runs on seven hits in four innings in the season opener against the White Sox. He had a 2.55 ERA in four starts vs. Cleveland, which hit only .174 against him, last season. … RHP Jake Odorizzi could make his season debut this weekend; the All-Star is on the injured list because of back issues. … RHP Kenta Maeda (1-0, 3.60 ERA) will start one game of the series. … Before Wednesday’s game against St. Louis, DH Nelson Cruz led the Twins with three homers and 10 RBI. He’s hitting .412, second on the squad to Luis Arraez’s .417.

Chris Miller