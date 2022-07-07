Three-game series at Globe Life Field

All games on BSN, 830-AM, 102.9-FM

Friday, 7:05 p.m.: RHP Sonny Gray (4-1, 2.47 ERA) vs. RHP Jon Gray (4-4, 3.96)

Saturday, 3:05 p.m.: LHP Devin Smeltzer (4-2, 3.04 ERA) vs. LHP Martin Perez (7-2, 2.34)

Sunday, 1:35 p.m.: RHP Dylan Bundy (4-4, 4.50 ERA) vs. RHP Dane Dunning (1-6, 4.15)

Twins update

The Twins (47-38) and Rangers meet for the first time this season. The Twins are unbeaten at Globe Life Field, which opened in 2020. The teams didn't meet in 2020 and the Twins swept a three-game series there last season. ... Friday's game will be the second matchup between Sonny and Jon Gray (they're not related). Sonny's Reds beat Jon's Rockies in 2019; both pitched seven strong innings, but neither earned a decision. It's the third Gray-vs-Gray matchup in MLB history; Josiah Gray's Dodgers beat Colorado last July, but again, no decisions for either Gray. ... The Twins are 22-20 on the road this season.

Rangers update

The Rangers (37-43) open a 10-game homestand — their only home games for the month of July — after going 3-6 on a road trip which concluded Wednesday with a 2-1 loss in Baltimore. ... The Rangers, who lost 102 games last season and haven't had a winning season since 2016, didn't reach 37 wins until July 31 last season. ... The Rangers are 17-20 at home, but have won 11 of their past 19 home games. ... Texas has seven players with at least 10 home runs. Former Twin Mitch Garver, who is hitting .212, has 10 home runs in 51 games. ... RHP Matt Bush (right forearm soreness) is eligible to be activated from the injured list Sunday. He is 2-1 with a 4.05 ERA in 30 games.