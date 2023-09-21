Three-game series at Target Field

All games on BSN, 830-AM and 102.9-FM

Friday, 7:10 p.m.: RHP Davis Daniel (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. RHP Pablo López (10-8, 3.58)

Saturday, 1:10 p.m.: LHP Kenny Rosenberg (1-2, 5.48 ERA) vs. RHP Sonny Gray (8-7. 2.84)

Sunday, 1:10 p.m.: LHP Tyler Anderson (6-6, 5.43 ERA) vs. RHP Joe Ryan (10-10, 4.30)

Angels update: They are 69-84 and will finish below .500 for a franchise-record eighth consecutive season. ... Probable AL MVP Shohei Ohtani, who had surgery on his elbow on Tuesday, is expected to return in 2024 as DH and resume pitching in 2025. ... CF Mike Trout, who has been sidelined since Aug. 25 with a left hamate fracture, is with the Angels on the road trip and could be activated before the end of the season. ... Daniel was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake City for his major-league start on Friday.

Twins update: Final homestand of the regular season for the Twins. ... They went 1-2 against the Angels in Anaheim, May 19-21. Louie Varland was the winning pitcher in the Twins' 6-2 victory on May 20. López took the loss in the Angels' 4-2 victory on May 21. ... After an off day on Monday, the Twins play host to the Oakland Athletics for three games. The Twins close out the regular season with three games at Colorado. ... DH Byron Buxton (knee) started a rehab assignment in St. Paul on Thursday.