Three-game series at Coors Field

All games on BSN, 830-AM and 102.9-FM

Friday, 7:10 p.m.: RHP Joe Ryan (11-10, 4.31 ERA) vs. LHP Ty Blach (3-3, 5.42)

Saturday, 7:10 p.m.: TBA vs. TBA

Sunday, 2:10 p.m.: RHP Bailey Ober (8-6, 3.53 ERA) vs. RHP Chase Anderson (1-6, 5.42)

Twins update: It's the first trip to Denver for the Twins since 2014. ... The AL Central champs (85-74) are 38-40 on the road this season. ... They are 23-20 in interleague games and 10-8 all-time against Colorado. ... They are locked into the No. 3 seed and will play host to a wild-card series at Target Field next week.

Rockies update: They have the worst record in the National League (58-101) and have set a franchise record for losses. ... They will miss the playoffs for the fifth consecutive year. ... A bright spot has been the play of two rookies — OF Nolan Jones, whose .290 average and .535 slugging percentage lead NL rookies, and SS Ezequiel Tovar, who leads NL rookies in doubles (37) and has 73 RBI.