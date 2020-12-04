6 p.m. Friday, 4 p.m. Saturday. Stream: BTN Plus (both games)

Two of nation’s top teams collide

Gophers at a glance: Following a road sweep of No. 6 Minnesota Duluth, the third-ranked Gophers (3-1) sit atop the WCHA standings with nine points. They went 1-2-1 against Wisconsin last season, dropping a pair of games in Madison after a 4-2 victory and 2-2 tie at home. F Grace Zumwinkle (three goals, one assist) leads a balanced Gophers offense; nine players have goals and 14 have points. The Gophers’ defense is yielding 1.25 goals per game, the second-best mark in the nation.

Badgers at a glance: Wisconsin (1-1) retained the No. 1 ranking after a season-opening split at No. 4 Ohio State. The Badgers lost the opener 3-2, then followed with a 5-0 shutout. They are 6-3-1 in their past 10 games against the Gophers and 12-5-3 in the past 20. F Sophie Shirley was named WCHA forward of the week after scoring two goals against Ohio State, and Nicole LaMantia logged four assists in the series to earn the league’s defenseman of the week award.

RACHEL BLOUNT