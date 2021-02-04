Series preview: Gophers men vs. Wisconsin

7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3M Arena at Mariucci * TV: FSN-Plus * Radio: 103.5-FM, 1130-AM * Stream: BTN-Plus

Top two teams in Big Ten face off again

Gophers at a glance: Second-ranked Minnesota (15-3, 11-3 Big Ten) sits atop the conference standings with 33 points, five more than second-place Wisconsin. The Gophers have won four consecutive, outscoring Arizona State and Ohio State by a combined 30-5. Minnesota and Wisconsin played on Jan. 9 and 10 in Madison, with the Badgers winning the opener 3-1 to hand the Gophers their first loss of the season. The Gophers won the finale 5-3. … Ben Meyers leads the Gophers in scoring with 20 points on eight goals and 12 assists. Four other Gophers have 18 or more points: Sampo Ranta (12-7-19), Sammy Walker (9-10-19), Scott Reedy (7-11-18) and Blake McLaughlin (8-10-18). Ranta's 12 goals are tied for second nationally. … Goalie Jack LaFontaine ranks second nationally in goals-against average (1.38) and save percentage (. 948). His 13 wins lead the nation.

Badgers at a glance: No. 11 Wisconsin (11-7, 9-5) has won five of six, including a 6-0, 4-1 sweep of Michigan State last weekend. … Cole Caufield, a 2019 first-round draft pick of the Montreal Canadiens, leads the nation with 14 goals and is tied for the scoring lead with 28 points. Dylan Holloway, a 2020 first-round pick by the Edmonton Oilers, has five goals and 11 assists in only 10 games. … Goalies Robbie Beydoun (6-6, 2.94, .912) and Cameron Rowe (5-1, 1.58, .946) have split the starts over the past two weeks.

