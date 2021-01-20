Sun Devils visit for the second time this month

7 p.m. Thursday, 4 p.m. Friday, 3M Arena at Mariucci * TV: FSN both days * Radio: 103.5-FM, 1130-AM *

Gophers at a glance: Minnesota (11-3) will try to rediscover its winning ways after being swept 3-2 and 2-1 at home by Notre Dame. The losses after a split at Wisconsin the previous weekend dropped the Gophers to No. 4 in the U.S. College Hockey Online poll. Minnesota opened the second portion of the season with a 4-1 and 6-4 sweep of the Sun Devils on Jan. 3-4. … Forward Scott Reedy (six goals, five assists, 11 points) "probably'' will return after missing the past four games because of an undisclosed injury, coach Bob Motzko said. Defenseman Matt Staudacher (0-3-3), who missed the Notre Dame series because of an injury, likely won't play this series. … In the previous series vs. Arizona State, Jack LaFontaine started the opener in goal, and Jared Moe got the nod in the finale.

Sun Devils at a glance: Arizona State (5-11-2) finishes a 23-day, eight-game road trip with its second stop in Minneapolis. The Sun Devils are 1-5 on the trip, coming off 4-0 and 5-2 losses at Wisconsin. … Freshman forward Matthew Kopperud, whose 12 goals lead the country, missed Sunday's series finale at Wisconsin because of a leg injury. His status is uncertain for the series. Senior forward Sean Dhooghe took a hit to the head that resulted in a one-game suspension of Wisconsin's Roman Ahcan and will miss the series.

RANDY JOHNSON