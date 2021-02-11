Series preview: Gophers men at Notre Dame

6:30 p.m. Friday, 4:30 p.m. Saturday * TV: NBCSN Friday, none Saturday * Radio: 103.5-FM, 1130-AM * Stream: NBCsports.com, NBC Sports App

U looks to turn tables vs. Fighting Irish

Gophers at a glance: Fifth-ranked Minnesota (15-5, 11-5 Big Ten) is in second place in the Big Ten after being swept 4-1 and 8-1 by Wisconsin last week. The Badgers are one point ahead of the Gophers in the conference standings, 34-33. Since winning their first 10 games of the season, the Gophers are 5-5 and have lost four straight at home. Starting that skid was a sweep at the hands of Notre Dame by 3-2 and 2-1 scores on Jan. 15-16. They're 7-1 on the road, with sweeps at Michigan, Michigan State and Ohio State. … The Gophers are 6-6-2 in their past 14 games against Notre Dame, and 12 have been one-goal games or ties. … Ben Meyers (nine goals, 12 assists, 21 points) leads the Gophers in scoring, followed by Sammy Walker (10-10-20), Scott Reedy (7-12-19), Blake McLaughlin (8-11-19) and Sampo Ranta (12-7-19). Goalie Jack LaFontaine was pulled from Saturday's 8-1 loss to Wisconsin after giving up four goals on 15 shots.

Fighting Irish at a glance: Notre Dame (10-9-1, 8-7-1) has won three consecutive games and is in third place in the Big Ten, six points behind the Gophers. The Irish are coming off a road sweep of Ohio State by a combined 14-2. … A trio of former Eden Prairie players are among Notre Dame's top five scorers. Alex Steeves (7-6-13) leads the Irish in scoring, while Michael Graham (2-8-10) is third and Nick Leiverman (2-7-9) is tied for fourth.

Note: Saturday's game also is available on regional sports networks SNY, NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports Chicago and NBC Sports Washington.

Randy Johnson