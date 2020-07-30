Formula One driver Sergio Perez is out of Sunday's British Grand Prix after testing positive for the coronavirus.
The Racing Point driver, who is Mexican, will now go into isolation.
The race on Sunday will be the fourth in the pandemic-affected season that should have begun in March.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
The Latest: Bears place DT John Jenkins on COVID-19 list
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:___The Chicago Bears placed defensive tackle John Jenkins on the Reserve/COVID-19 list…
High Schools
Shortened or deferred fall seasons one of 4 Minnesota prep sports options
A Minnesota State High School League task force also is considering a traditional season that starts on time as well as having teams practice this fall and seek to play games later in the school year.
Twins
Final game of Cubs at Reds postponed because of rain
The finale of a four-game series between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds was postponed Thursday because of rain.
Wolves
Players, coaches kneel before NBA's re-opening night
Players and coaches from the New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz knelt alongside one another before the first game of the NBA restart on Thursday night, an unprecedented image for the league in unprecedented times.
Gophers
SEC goes to conference-only schedule, Sept. 26 start
The powerhouse Southeastern Conference reconfigured its schedule Thursday to include only league games in 2020, a pandemic-forced decision that pushes major college football closer to…