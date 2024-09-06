RIO DE JANEIRO — Sergio Mendes, the Brazilian musician whose hit ''Mas Que Nada'' made him a global legend, has died at age 83.
Sergio Mendes, the Brazilian musician whose hit ``Mas Que Nada'' made him a global legend, has died at age 83
Sergio Mendes, the Brazilian musician whose hit ''Mas Que Nada'' made him a global legend, has died at age 83.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 6, 2024 at 4:20PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Brazilian investigators say cockpit audio indicates problems with plane's de-icing system in last month's deadly crash
Brazilian investigators say cockpit audio indicates problems with plane's de-icing system in last month's deadly crash.