Sergio Mendes, Grammy-winning Brazilian music legend, dies at 83

Two years later, Mendes moved to California and formed Brazil '64, which evolved into Brazil '66 after he added two female vocalists. The group's debut album, produced by Herb Alpert, featured ''Mas Que Nada.'' Sung entirely in Portuguese, ''Mas Que Nada'' was a mid-tempo Samba number originally released in 1963 by composer Jorge Ben Sor, and updated three years later by Mendes, who had been playing the song in clubs and gave it a jazzier, more hard-hitting feel.