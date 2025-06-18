Sergei Bobrovsky's brilliance leads Florida Panthers to second straight Stanley Cup title

SUNRISE, Fla. — The loudest cheers among Florida Panthers fans at Amerant Bank Arena are always for Sergei Bobrovsky.
Pregame warmups. Jumbotron appearances. Each and every save. Florida fans know how important the veteran goaltender is to their team.
So do the Panthers.
It's why Florida never appeared rattled during its third straight Stanley Cup Final run. The defending champion Panthers remained even-keeled, never looking too far ahead, and certainly not harping on the past — mirroring the attitude of their unflappable, two-time Vezina Trophy-winning goaltender.
And Bobrovsky has rewarded their trust in him with a brilliant showing in this year's playoffs, which he stamped with a 28-save effort Tuesday in Florida's 5-1 romp over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 to win their second straight title.
He stopped 192 of 209 shots on goal in the final and allowed 17 goals. He nearly had his fourth shutout of the postseason before Vasily Podkolzin broke up that bid with the Oilers' only goal Tuesday with just 4:39 left.
With Tuesday's win, Bobrovsky moved to 13-8 in 22 series-clinching games in his career, tying Tampa Bay's Andrei Vasilevskiy (13-9) for the most among active goaltenders.
He was even more dominant than last year's title run, when he was again a key piece in Florida's success with a .906 save percentage.