NEW YORK – In danger of her earliest exit at the U.S. Open since her debut 22 years ago, Serena Williams turned things around and took over against Sloane Stephens.

Williams emerged from the third-round matchup between two Americans who are past champions at Flushing Meadows — she's won six of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles at this place — with a 2-6, 6-2, 6-2 victory over 2017 titlist Stephens on Saturday.

Afterward, Williams' 3-year-old daughter, Olympia, wore a mask and waved at Mom while sitting on her father's lap in a front-row seat. On her way to the locker room, Williams waved back.

"I hope," Williams said, "that she saw her mama fighting."

Williams did it, as she so often does, with her best-in-the-game serve, hitting 12 aces at up to 122 mph, and an ability to recalibrate her ground strokes that were so awry early and so superb down the stretch.

"She served a lot better," said Stephens, now 1-6 against Williams, although they hadn't met since 2015. "Obviously she has one of the greatest serves in the game. It's really difficult to read."

Among other women into the fourth round: this year's Australian Open champion and No. 2 seed Sofia Kenin, who beat Ons Jabeur 7-6 (4), 6-3, and No. 15 Maria Sakkari — Williams' next opponent.

"You know, Serena is Serena," Sakkari said after beating 19-year-old American Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 6-1. "You have to come up with some great tennis. Otherwise there is no chance against her."

No. 7 Madison Keys, another American, retired in the second set of her third-round match against Alize Cornet, who was leading 7-6 (4), 3-2. Keys required treatment from a trainer on her upper back and neck after the first set. She was the Open runner-up to Stephens in 2017.

In men's action, 2019 runner-up Daniil Medvedev and another semifinalist from a year ago, No. 6 Mateo Berrettini, moved on, as did No. 2 Dominic Thiem, beating No. 31 Marin Cilic 6-2, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.