Serbia's Moscow-friendly president visits Ukraine but refuses to sign 'anti-Russian' declaration

The Associated Press
June 11, 2025 at 6:50PM

BELGRADE, Serbia — Serbia's Russia-friendly leader made a surprise visit to Ukraine on Wednesday for a summit on strengthening European support for Kyiv's fight against Russian aggression, but he refused to sign a joint declaration calling for tougher sanctions against Moscow.

It was President Aleksandar Vucic's first visit to Ukraine since taking office over a decade ago. He attended the summit between Ukraine and 12 Southeast European states in Odesa.

While saying he wants Serbia to join the European Union, Vucic has maintained close relations with Russia. He defied EU warnings and attended Russia's Victory Day parade in Moscow on May 9. EU officials said it was inappropriate for Vucic to stand side by side with President Vladimir Putin, considering Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Vucic told Serbian media on Wednesday that the signing of the ''anti-Russian'' declaration wasn't ''easy and simple for us," and he abstained, noting its mention of sanctions as one reason.

''But I would like to once again express my full gratitude to President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy for the exceptional hospitality here in Odessa," Vucic added.

Serbia, which relies almost fully on Russia for its energy supplies, has refused to join Western sanctions on Russia imposed after its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, though it officially supports Ukraine's territorial integrity.

Vucic's visit to Ukraine comes weeks after Russia accused Serbia of exporting arms to Ukraine, calling it a stab in the back by its longtime Balkan ally.

The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service alleged that the exports were going through NATO intermediaries, ''primarily the Czech Republic, Poland and Bulgaria. Recently, exotic options involving African states have also been used for this purpose.''

Serbia has neither admitted nor denied reports that it has been providing ammunition to Ukraine, but it has promised Russia it would open an official investigation into the matter.

