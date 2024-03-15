BELGRADE, Serbia — Ten people are facing charges in Serbia for stealing as many as 43,000 state decorations of honor from a government building, prosecutors said on Friday.
The suspects colluded to carry out a ''grave theft of state property'' from the awards office, which is located in a Communist-era administration headquarters in a new part of Belgrade, said a statement from the public prosecutor's office.
The sprawling building hosts dozens of offices, including those of the Interior Ministry, and often also serves as the venue for meetings during visits of foreign state officials.
The prosecutors said that eight people have been detained and two remain at large. They gave no other details.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Germany, France and Poland vow to procure more weapons for Ukraine in a show of unity
Germany, France and Poland vowed Friday to procure more weapons for Kyiv and step up production of military equipment along with partners in Ukraine, promising that Ukraine can rely on the trio of European powers as it tries to overcome a shortage of military resources.
World
Serbian prosecutors charge 10 for stealing 43,000 state decorations of honor
Ten people are facing charges in Serbia for stealing as many as 43,000 state decorations of honor from a government building, prosecutors said on Friday.
World
A Catholic activist in Belarus handed a 3-year sentence amid continuing crackdown
A Catholic activist in Belarus was handed a three-year prison sentence Friday on charges that Western diplomats have denounced as politically driven, the latest move in the authorities' sweeping crackdown on the country's civil society.
World
European charity ship rescues 135 migrants but is assigned to distant port in Italy with 359 aboard
The European charity ship Ocean Viking said Friday it rescued another 135 migrants, including a pregnant woman and eight children, from a double-decker boat in Maltese search-and-rescue waters.
Business
French company Naval Group has been selected to build 4 new submarines for the Dutch navy
French defense industry heavyweight Naval Group has been chosen to build four new diesel-electric submarines for the Dutch navy, the government announced Friday, in a provisional deal to replace three ageing Walrus Class subs.