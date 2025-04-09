Serbian press freedom faces 'critical' situation, media monitoring group warns

BELGRADE, Serbia — Press freedom in Serbia has reached a ''critical'' situation, with attacks and threats against journalists on the rise amid massive anti-government protests, an international media monitoring group said on Wednesday.
''We came here because we observed an unprecedented crisis for media in Serbia,'' Jasmijn de Zeeuw, from the Free Press Unlimited group, said. De Zeeuw, who was part of a Media Freedom Rapid Response, or MFRR, delegation visiting Serbia this week, urged a response from the European Union.
Serbia is formally seeking EU membership, but populist President Aleksandar Vucic has faced accusations of stifling democratic freedoms, including the freedom of the press.
De Zeeuw said attacks on journalists in Serbia have doubled compared to a year ago, while 56 incidents have occurred in response to the media coverage of a Nov. 1 train station tragedy in Serbia's north that killed 16 people and the protests that followed.
''The instances we recorded include physical attacks, threats, including severe death threats, online smear campaigns, raids of offices without search warrants and blockades of journalists and media.'' de Zeeuw said.
''We are strongly disturbed by the number of violations against press,'' she added.
Last week, Reporters Without Borders issued a similar verdict, saying: ''Serbian journalism is being systematically repressed yet European political leaders remain locked in a state of guilty inaction.''
The MFRR, which is co-funded by the EU, tracks, monitors and reacts to violations of press and media freedom in EU member states and candidate countries.