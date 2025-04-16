Serbian president plans to join Putin's WW2 victory parade in Moscow despite EU warning

BELGRADE, Serbia — Serbia's populist president said Wednesday that he hasn't changed his mind about attending Vladimir Putin 's victory day parade in Moscow next month despite great pressure from the European Union over his decision.
European officials have warned Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic that his visit to Moscow for the World War II commemorations would be a breach of the bloc's membership criteria for potential new members and could derail the country's declared EU ambitions.
The visit would also effectively amount to a show of support for Putin and Moscow's war against Ukraine.
Vucic, who has often expressed pro-Russian views, has said that one of Serbia's military units would be participating in the May 9 parade on the Red Square in the Russian capital. He also said that for the first time Serbia is taking part in ''jointly'' organizing the parade.
''In the coming period, we will be under pressure regarding the event in Moscow in which we have announced our participation," Vucic told reporters.
Earlier this week, EU's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said the bloc "made it very clear that we do not want any candidate country to participate in these events on the 9th of May in Moscow.''
Though he claims he wants to take Serbia to the EU, Vucic has maintained close relations with Russia and refused to introduce Western sanctions against Moscow, policies that have almost completely stalled the Balkan country's accession talks with the 27-nation bloc.
Vucic has said he would travel to Moscow with his right-wing ally, Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico. The Slovakian leader has branded as ''disrespectful'' remarks by Kallas warning European leaders against traveling to Moscow.