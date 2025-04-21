Senzatela gets first win since 2022, Rockies beat Nats, 3-1

DENVER — Antonio Senzatela pitched six strong inning to get his first win in nearly three years, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Washington Nationals 3-1 in the second game of a doubleheader on Sunday night to snap their eight-game losing streak.
Washington won the opener of the split doubleheader, 3-2.
Senzatela (1-3), who missed 16 months from May 2023-September 2024 due to a torn ACL and Tommy John surgery, got his first win since June 19, 2022. Sunday night was his eighth start since his return last fall.
He gave up a run on Nathaniel Lowe's RBI single in the first, one of three hits for Lowe, but scattered five hits before leaving.
Mickey Moniak's two-run triple in the fourth inning gave Colorado the lead and Nick Martini's pinch-hit groundout drove in Jordan Beck in the eighth made it a two-run game.
Nationals rookie Brad Lord (0-2) allowed two runs on five hits in four innings.
Tyler Kinley picked up his first save.
Key moment