Local
Freeman: 2013 police shooting warrants new review
Citing new evidence, he asks BCA to look into police shooting of Terrance Franklin.
Sentence brings mixed emotions to people at George Floyd Square
The verdict of 22.5 years for Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd left people with mixed emotions at George Floyd Square Friday afternoon.
Business
Xcel drops plan for big new gas power plant in Becker
The company will instead build two smaller gas plants that will be used far less frequently. The move comes after criticism from clean energy groups.
Business
Minneapolis Fed's Kashkari says labor supply should improve by this fall
Childcare, a diminishing pandemic and unemployment benefits expiring are all factors.