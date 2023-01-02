A 34-year-old man has received a sentence topping four years for driving while high on drugs and killing another motorist in a head-on crash in central Minnesota.

Logan. R. Klooster, 34, of Randall, Minn., was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to a 4 1⁄ 4- year term after pleading guilty to criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the crash that occurred on July 12 on Hwy. 27 just west of Little Falls that killed Shirley E. Friebe, 79, of Eagle Bend, Minn.

With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Klooster will serve about 2 1⁄ 3 years in prison and the balance of his term on supervised release. Klooster also was ordered to pay $8,600 in restitution.

According to the criminal complaint:

A State Patrol sergeant sent to the crash scene spotted a hypodermic needle on the driver-side floor of Klooster's SUV. On the driver's seat were two vials of Narcan, which counters the effects of an overdose. Klooster was unconscious until the Narcan was administered.

At the jail, Klooster told a patrol lieutenant that "he was clean up until that day," suggesting he resumed using illicit drugs.

A driver behind Klooster shortly before the crash recorded a cellphone video that showed the westbound SUV "weaving all over the roadway," the complaint read. The SUV ended up in the eastbound lane, where it hit Friebe's car head-on.

Klooster was driving despite his license being revoked, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Court records in Minnesota show that Klooster has convictions for underage drinking and driving, drug possession, speeding, driving without a license and without insurance, careless driving and driving after his license was revoked.