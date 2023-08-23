More from Star Tribune
Golf
A voice unlike any other: Tepetonka golf club partners with Jim Nantz
Nantz has never had anything golf-related named after him, that's about to change. The club also announced it will cap its $100,000 membership at 100 people.
Local
Hennepin County's new library director is eager to expand library's impact— and live in the Twin Cities
Scott Duimstra will begin leading the state's largest library system Oct. 9.
Local
Zita, MSP's favorite pooch, fails to advance in TSA's Cutest Canine contest
But she's still a very good dog.
Sensory-friendly safety day at Chaska Fire Department
The event offered people the opportunity to interact with first responders and their vehicles without horns, lights and sirens.
St. Paul
St. Paul schools give district leaders 6% pay raise
The school board raised pay for district administrators by 6% after a broader compensation study.