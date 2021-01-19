Minnesotans 65 and older clogged phone lines and crashed a state website on Tuesday afternoon as they sought to make appointments for a new, limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine at nine test sites.

Online registration launched at noon but was halted within an hour due to "extremely high" traffic, according to the website. A state official said as of 2 p.m. that 4,171 of roughly 6,000 appointments had been booked, and that the website had been receiving 2,000 hits per second and peaked at 10,000 hits per second.

Some people tried calling the state registration hotline and were greeted with auto messages saying, "your call cannot be completed as dialed." Others received "502 Bad Gateway" error messages on the registration website, or at least proceeded to an online waiting room where they — indeed — waited.

"I sat there for more than 45 minutes, nothing happened," said Clifford Brown, 79, of Minneapolis via e-mail. "I tried to refresh my screen and got the message that the application was 'offline for maintenance'. Later when I tried to connect again I received the message 'application error'. While I was waiting, I tried the dial in lines to no avail."

Gov. Tim Walz had predicted on Monday that available appointments would be harder to get than Bruce Springsteen tickets when he announced the limited expansion of Minnesota's COVID-19 vaccine program to people 65 and older, and to teachers and child-care providers.

"We literally have millions of Minnesotans and in many of these sites we're going to have hundreds of doses until the federal government simply moves faster" and releases more supplies, Walz said.

The state expected to receive 60,000 more first doses of the two-dose COVID-19 vaccine this week, and diverted 12,000 doses to this new group of senior citizens as well as teachers and child-care workers.

The rest will continue to be used on the first priority group of health care workers, who are at elevated risk for infection with the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, and long-term care residents, who have suffered 64% of MInnesota's 5,945 COVID-19 deaths.

Seniors were encouraged to sign up online starting at noon Tuesday for appointments on Thursday and Friday, while school districts had been allotted limited vaccine appointments to make available to teachers.

At the strike of noon, seniors called the Star Tribune and reported problems. John Wodele, 73, of Minneapolis, said he was sympathetic as someone involved in state government leadership in the past, but wondered if the hassle was worth the payoff.

"Why put us through this call in or online scheduling for 12,000 shots," he said. "Nothing but frustration — one doesn't answer and the other doesn't work."

As designed, the state website hands people off to a registration portal maintained by Primary.Health, a software company that manages, streamlines and automates COVID-19 testing and vaccination programs. The company also has been involved in online registration for COVID-19 tests in Minnesota.

If appointments are available, people select their desired times and location and then enter basic identifying information. They also are asked to schedule appointments for second doses as well, which for the Pfizer vaccine must be administered three weeks after the first doses.

"We think it's really important for people to book both appointments at the time of registration," said Sunshine Moore, a spokesperson for the company.

