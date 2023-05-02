600271888

Seniors snuggle up to baby farm animals with Barnyard Buddies

Residents of McKenna Crossing and their families were able to pet farm animals from Barnyard Buddies Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at McKenna Crossing, a Presbyterian Homes & Services senior living community in Prior Lake, Minn. Barnyard Buddies MN is a working farm that brings their animals to events around the state. Students from the junior optimists club at Prior Lake High School volunteered to help handle the animals.