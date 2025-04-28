World

Senior Greek diplomats, military officials host talks with neighbor Turkey to lower tension

Senior Greek and Turkish diplomats and military officials met in northern Greece on Monday as part of an effort to ease longstanding tension between the neighboring NATO allies.

The Associated Press
April 28, 2025 at 4:12PM

THESSALONIKI, Greece — Senior Greek and Turkish diplomats and military officials met in northern Greece on Monday as part of an effort to ease longstanding tension between the neighboring NATO allies.

The two countries remain at odds over maritime boundaries and energy exploration rights in the region.

Monday's meeting was hosted by Greece's Defense Ministry in the northern city of Thessaloniki to discuss confidence building measures – that include maintaining direct channels of communication, military visits and limitations on armed forces exercises.

The delegations were led by Haris Lalacos, former Greek ambassador to the United States, and Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Mehmet Kemal Bozay.

The talks follow several meetings last year between Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and an agreement to launch separate confidence building negotiations and a so-called positive agenda for closer economic cooperation.

The next round of talks will be held in Turkey.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from World

See More

Things To Do

A trial begins in Paris over the jewel heist aimed at Kim Kardashian in 2016

A trial began Monday in Paris over the 2016 heist in which armed robbers tied up Kim Kardashian in her bedroom and stole millions of dollars' worth of jewelry during Fashion Week.

World

A secret note hidden in Dachau-built ‘Violin of Hope' tells a tale of survival and craftsmanship

World

Russia declares a 72-hour ceasefire in Ukraine for next week to mark Victory Day in World War II

card image