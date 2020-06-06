#2020GRADS
Salute to Seniors
#2020GRADS
Commencement Speakers
#2020GRADS
Valedictorian
#2020GRADS
Teacher Tributes
#2020GRADS
Graduate Spotlights
Salute to Seniors
Commencement Speakers
Valedictorian
Teacher Tributes
Graduate Spotlights
Star Tribune’s class of 2020
Hundreds of Minnesota's 2020 high school grads and their parents submitted their quarantine stories.
By Staff
Star Tribune
June 6, 2020 — 7:43am
StarTribune
Follow Us On:
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Instagram
Company
About the Star Tribune
Contact us
Work For Us
News in Education
City Pages
High school sports hubs
Mobile and tablet apps
Policies and Standards
Advertise with us
Talk with a business consultant
Media kit
Classifieds
Buy
Star Tribune Store
Photo Reprints
Archived articles
Full Page Archive: 150+ years
Back Copies
Commercial reprints
Licensing
Customer support
Help and Feedback
Manage your account
Newspaper subscription
Digital access
eEdition
Vacation hold/billing
Website
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Site index
RSS
© 2020 StarTribune. All rights reserved.