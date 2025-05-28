Senior Canadian diplomat compares Trump's Golden Dome missile program to a 'protection racket'

OTTAWA, Ontario — Canada's ambassador to the United Nations compared U.S. President Donald Trump's Golden Dome missile defense program to a ''protection racket'' on Wednesday after Trump said America's northern neighbor could pay $61 billion to join the program or it could be free if the country agrees to annexation.
Trump posted on social media on Tuesday that if Canada becomes the ''cherished 51st State'' it won't have to pay to join the proposed U.S. missile defense system.
Ambassador Bob Rae took exception to Trump's comments in two social media posts, comparting it to something organized crime does.
''In another context, this would (be) called a ‘protection racket,''' Rae said of Trump's post.
Rae later posted that both Canada and the U.S. signed the U.N. charter in 1945 that states: ''The Organization is based on the sovereign equality of all nations.''
''Threats to sovereign integrity also prohibited,'' Rae noted.
In his post, Trump said: ''It will cost $61 Billion Dollars if they remain a separate, but unequal, Nation, but will cost ZERO DOLLARS if they become our cherished 51st State. They are considering the offer!''
Trump made his comments on the same day King Charles III said Canada is facing unprecedented challenges in a world that's never been more dangerous as he opened the Canadian Parliament with a speech widely viewed as a show of support in the face of annexation threats by Trump.