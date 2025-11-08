Trump signals no shutdown compromise with Democrats as senators schedule rare weekend session

WASHINGTON — Senators are working through the weekend for the first time since the government shutdown began more than a month ago, hoping to find a bipartisan resolution that has eluded them as federal workers have gone unpaid, airlines have been forced to cancel flights and SNAP benefits have been delayed for millions of Americans.
As the weekend session was set to begin Saturday, it was uncertain whether Republicans and Democrats could make any headway toward reopening the government and breaking a partisan impasse that has now lasted 39 days.
President Donald Trump made clear Saturday that he is unlikely to compromise any time soon with Democrats who are demanding an extension of the Affordable Care Act tax credits, posting on social media that it is ‘’the worst Healthcare anywhere in the world.’’ He suggested Congress send money directly to people to buy insurance.
Senate Republican leaders have signaled an openness to an emerging proposal from a small group of moderate Democrats to end the shutdown in exchange for a later vote on the ‘’Obamacare’’ subsidies.
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., who is leading the talks among moderates, said Friday evening that Democrats ‘’need another path forward’’ after Republicans rejected an offer from Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York to reopen the government and extend the subsidies for a year. ‘’We’re working on it,’’ she said.
Moderates continue to negotiate
Shaheen and others, negotiating among themselves and with some rank-and-file Republicans, have been discussing bills that would pay for parts of government — food aid, veterans programs and the legislative branch, among other things — and extend funding for everything else until December or January. The agreement would only come with the promise of a future health care vote, rather than a guarantee of extended subsidies.
It was unclear whether enough Democrats would support such a plan. Even with a deal, Trump appears unlikely to support an extension of the health benefits. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., also said this week that he would not commit to a health vote.