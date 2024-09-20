Senator's son to appear in court to change plea in North Dakota deputy's crash death

Before the crash last December, Bismarck police said Ian Cramer's mother had taken him to a hospital because of mental health concerns. Court documents say he crawled into the driver's seat of his parents' vehicle after his mother got out and then drove the vehicle in reverse, smashing through a closed garage door to the hospital's ambulance bay. He later fled from deputies when one confronted him in Hazen, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) from Bismarck, according to court documents.