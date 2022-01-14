CALGARY, Alberta — Nick Paul scored twice in the first period, Matt Murray made 27 saves for his first victory of the season and the Ottawa Senators beat the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Thursday night.

Playing their first game since New Year's Day and just their second in 26 days, the Senators didn't look rusty, outshooting Calgary 34-28 to open a two-game Alberta trip.

Drake Batherson and Connor Brown also scored for Ottawa.

Matthew Tkachuk scored for Calgary, and Jacob Markstrom stopped 30 shots. The Flames have lost four in a row and are 2-7-1 in their last 10.

The Flames played at home for the first time since Dec. 11, following postponements caused by a COVID-19 outbreak and capacity restrictions. With restrictions still in place, the actual attendance was considerably less than the permitted half capacity with far more empty seats than fans.

NOTES: Defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker, from nearby Okotoks, was activated from the taxi squad and was paired with Thomas Chabot. Among the family on hand to watch his ninth career game were Bernard-Docker's parents, who watched him play an NHL game live for the first time. … Scott Sabourin's first game for Ottawa since Nov, 14 lasted just over a period. He left with an injury after losing a one-sided fight against Milan Lucic.

UP NEXT

Senators: At Edmonton on Saturday night.

Flames: Host Florida on Tuesday night.

