Senators challenge Trump's proposed cuts to foreign aid and public media in contentious hearing

WASHINGTON — A Senate panel challenged on a bipartisan basis the merits of cancelling billions of dollars in spending for foreign aid and public media as part of a contentious hearing Wednesday examining the White House's request for the cuts.
The House has already voted to claw back $9.4 billion as requested by President Donald Trump. Now, the Senate is preparing to take up the package with a July 18 deadline for action. If the Senate declines to approve a measure by then, the Trump administration must obligate and spend the funds in question.
Russell Vought, director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, defended the proposed cuts, which are part of the administration's efforts to follow through on work done by the so-called Department of Government Efficiency when it was overseen by billionaire ally Elon Musk.
''A vote for rescissions is a vote to show that the United States Senate is serious about getting our fiscal house in order,'' Vought told the lawmakers.
But senators from both parties voiced concerns about the president's request. Their skepticism suggests that some aspects of the package could be altered through the amendment process, or that perhaps the bill will falter entirely.
Maine Sen. Susan Collins, the Republican chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, questioned the proposed cuts to both public media and a program that combats the global HIV epidemic. Holding up a bottle of vitamins for pregnant moms and a package of peanut butter-based food supplements for malnourished children, Collins said it was hard to discern based on the information given lawmakers whether such aid would continue.
''These are not only the right thing to do for humanitarian reasons, but they are incredible instruments of soft power,'' Collins said.
Vought said lifesaving aid would continue and that the administration was focused on clawing back the ''funding of liberal (non-profit organizations) doing activities that the American people wouldn't support.''