Ottawa Senators (33-36-4, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (35-28-10, sixth in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators visit the Minnesota Wild trying to continue a five-game win streak.

Minnesota is 19-12-6 at home and 35-28-10 overall. The Wild have a 30-9-4 record in games they score three or more goals.

Ottawa has a 13-20-2 record on the road and a 33-36-4 record overall. The Senators serve 10.4 penalty minutes per game to rank seventh in league play.

The teams square off Tuesday for the second time this season. The Senators won the last matchup 2-1 in a shootout.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Kaprizov has 37 goals and 45 assists for the Wild. Matthew Boldy has two goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

Brady Tkachuk has 33 goals and 32 assists for the Senators. Ridly Greig has scored three goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 5-1-4, averaging 2.5 goals, four assists, four penalties and 14.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Senators: 7-3-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: Jared Spurgeon: out for season (hip/back), Sam Hentges: out (undisclosed), Marcus Foligno: out for season (undisclosed).

Senators: Thomas Chabot: day to day (lower body), Josh Norris: out for season (upper body), Rourke Chartier: out (upper body), Matthew Highmore: out (upper-body), Zack MacEwen: out (lower body).

