WASHINGTON — Senator meets with Kilmar Abrego Garcia in El Salvador amid court fight over his return to US after mistaken deportation.
Senator meets with Kilmar Abrego Garcia in El Salvador amid court fight over his return to US after mistaken deportation
Senator meets with Kilmar Abrego Garcia in El Salvador amid court fight over his return to US after mistaken deportation.
The Associated Press
April 18, 2025 at 1:07AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Yemen's Houthi rebels say US airstrikes targeting Ras Isa oil port have killed 20 people and wounded 50 others
Yemen's Houthi rebels say US airstrikes targeting Ras Isa oil port have killed 20 people and wounded 50 others.