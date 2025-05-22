Senate votes to block California's rule banning the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035

WASHINGTON — The Senate voted on Thursday to block California's first-in-the nation rule banning the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035 as lawmakers passed the first of three resolutions to roll back the state's vehicle emissions standards.
The resolution will now head to the White House, where President Donald Trump is expected to sign it, along with two other measures blocking California's rules that the Senate is expected to pass. The House passed the three resolutions earlier this month.
The sweeping move to blunt the state's antipollution efforts comes after Senate Republicans established a new exception to the Senate filibuster on Wednesday to allow them to weigh in on the issue.
The votes could have a profound impact on California's longtime efforts to curb air pollution.