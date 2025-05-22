WASHINGTON — Senate votes to block California's rule banning the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035.
Senate votes to block California's rule banning the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035
Senate votes to block California's rule banning the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035.
The Associated Press
May 22, 2025 at 3:13PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Prosecutor says a Michigan police officer who killed a Black motorist won't face a second trial
Prosecutor says a Michigan police officer who killed a Black motorist won't face a second trial.