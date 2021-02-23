WASHINGTON — Senate votes 92-7 to confirm Tom Vilsack for second run as Agriculture Secretary.
More from Star Tribune
Variety Duluth woman debunks conspiracies, promotes facts on viral Instagram account, CNN, the 'Daily Show'
More from Star Tribune
Variety Duluth woman debunks conspiracies, promotes facts on viral Instagram account, CNN, the 'Daily Show'
More from Star Tribune
Variety Duluth woman debunks conspiracies, promotes facts on viral Instagram account, CNN, the 'Daily Show'
More from Star Tribune
Variety Duluth woman debunks conspiracies, promotes facts on viral Instagram account, CNN, the 'Daily Show'
More from Star Tribune
Variety Duluth woman debunks conspiracies, promotes facts on viral Instagram account, CNN, the 'Daily Show'
More from Star Tribune
Variety Duluth woman debunks conspiracies, promotes facts on viral Instagram account, CNN, the 'Daily Show'
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune