Senate Republicans seek tougher Medicaid cuts and lower SALT deduction in Trump's big bill

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans on Monday proposed deeper Medicaid cuts, including new work requirements for parents of teens, as a way to offset the costs of making President Donald Trump's tax breaks more permanent as they unveiled draft legislation for his ''big, beautiful bill.''
The proposals from Republicans keep in place the current $10,000 deduction of state and local taxes, called SALT, drawing quick blowback from GOP lawmakers from New York and other high-tax states, who fought for a $40,000 cap in the House-passed bill. Senators insisted negotiations will continue.
The Senate draft also enhances Trump's proposed new tax break for seniors, with a bigger $6,000 deduction for low- to moderate-income senior households earning no more than $75,000 a year for singles, $150,000 for couples.
All told, the text unveiled by the Senate Finance Committee Republicans provides the most comprehensive look yet at changes the GOP senators want to make to the 1,000-page package approved by House Republicans last month. GOP leaders are pushing to fast-track the bill for a vote by Trump's Fourth of July deadline.
Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, the chairman, said the proposal would prevent a tax hike and achieve ''significant savings'' by slashing green energy funds ''and targeting waste, fraud and abuse."
It comes as Americans broadly support levels of funding for popular safety net programs, according to the poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Many Americans see Medicaid and food assistance programs as underfunded.
What's in the big bill, so far
Trump's big bill is the centerpiece of his domestic policy agenda, a hodgepodge of GOP priorities all rolled into what he calls the ''beautiful bill'' that Republicans are trying to swiftly pass over unified opposition from Democrats — a tall order for the slow-moving Senate.