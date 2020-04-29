– Senate Republicans plan to push ahead next week with a confirmation hearing for a contested nominee to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, moving on a rapid timetable that signals they intend to remain aggressive this year in putting conservative judges on the bench, even amid a pandemic.

A top Republican aide and others knowledgeable about the plans said the Judiciary Committee planned to hold a hearing as soon as next Wednesday to consider the nomination of Justin Walker, a U.S. district judge in Kentucky who is a protégé of Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., the majority leader.

The quick action reflects a new urgency on the part of McConnell to fulfill his pledge to “leave no vacancy behind” when it comes to installing judicial nominees. The coronavirus has cost valuable time he had planned to spend on the effort, forcing the Senate into an extended recess.

It has also contributed to a grim political environment for Republicans, which could lift Democrats in their push to take over the Senate next year. A change in Senate control would bring an abrupt end to McConnell’s successful drive — in cooperation with President Donald Trump — to place scores of conservatives on the federal bench.

The prospect of a confirmation hearing drew a rebuke from Democratic members of the Judiciary Committee, who wrote to Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., the chairman, to urge him to cancel it so the panel could focus on immediate pandemic issues.

Trump nominated Walker, 37, to the appeals court April 3, less than six months after he began serving on the district court bench. He was confirmed to that post last October despite being rated as unqualified by the American Bar Association because of his lack of experience.

A former clerk to Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Walker was one of his most ardent defenders during Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation battle in 2018.

Progressive and civil rights groups oppose Walker’s nomination. In a letter sent to senators Monday, the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights faulted Walker for his stated opposition to the Affordable Care Act and what it described as ideologically charged comments in defense of Kavanaugh.