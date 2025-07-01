WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans haul Trump's big tax breaks and spending cuts bill to passage after a turbulent all-night session.
Senate Republicans haul Trump's big tax breaks and spending cuts bill to passage after a turbulent all-night session
Senate Republicans haul Trump's big tax breaks and spending cuts bill to passage after a turbulent all-night session.
The Associated Press
July 1, 2025 at 4:04PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Dallas Stars hire Edmonton Oilers assistant Glen Gulutzan as head coach, his second stint with the team
Dallas Stars hire Edmonton Oilers assistant Glen Gulutzan as head coach, his second stint with the team.