Senate Republicans double down and target clean energy in draft tax bill

Tax credits for crucial clean energy and home energy efficiency projects would still be phased out, albeit less quickly, under Senate Republicans' proposed changes to a massive tax bill, while electric vehicle incentives and other provisions intended to move the United States away from fossil fuels would be gutted rapidly.
Senate Republicans cast their version of the bill as less damaging to the clean energy industry than the version House Republicans passed last month, but Democrats and advocates criticized it, saying it would still have significant consequences for wind, solar and other projects.
''They want everybody to believe that after the flawed House bill, that they have come up with a much more moderate climate approach," said U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon, the top Democrat on the finance committee, during a conference call with reporters Tuesday.
''The reality is, if the early projections on the clean energy cuts are accurate, the Senate Republican bill does almost 90%" as much damage as the House proposal, added Wyden, who authored clean energy tax credits included in the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act passed during former President Joe Biden's term. ''Let's not get too serious about this new Senate bill being a kinder, gentler approach.''
Whether all of the changes will be enacted into law isn't clear yet. The Senate can still modify its proposals before they go to a vote. Any conflicts in the draft legislation will have to be sorted out with the House as the GOP looks to fast-track the bill for a vote by President Donald Trump's imminent Fourth of July target.
Notably, many Republicans in Congress have advocated to protect the credits, as massive amounts of investment in clean energy have gone to Republican districts as a result.
The clean energy tax credits stem from Biden's climate law, which aimed to boost to the nation's transition away from planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions.
House Republicans took an axe to many of the credits and effectively made it impossible for players in renewable energy such as wind and solar to meet the requirements and timelines necessary to qualify for the incentives.