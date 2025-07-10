Senate Republicans block attempt to roll back massive tax hike on professional gamblers

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans on Thursday blocked an attempt to reverse a little-noticed provision from their tax and spending cuts law that professional gamblers warn could be the end of their industry.
Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada sought unanimous passage of a bill that would roll back the change on gambling tax deductions, but Republican Sen. Todd Young of Indiana objected, stalling the proposal for now.
The emerging fight over the gambling provision is likely only the beginning of the fallout from the new tax law and its impact on the country. Spanning more than 900 pages, the bill signed into law by President Donald Trump last week contained a slew of provisions changing federal programs and the tax code, many of which lawmakers admit they are only now beginning to fully digest.
''My understanding is many Republicans, many Democrats did not even know it was part of that process,'' Cortez Masto said of the gambling provision.
Under the new tax law, starting in 2026, individuals can only deduct 90% of their gambling losses up to the amount of their winnings. That's a change from the previous rule, which allowed gamblers to deduct 100% of their losses, up to the amount they won.
The change will only significantly impact those who gamble larger amounts and who take the extra steps to itemize and deduct their losses. But for those individuals, the impact could be steep.
In practice, for example, under the old rule, someone who wins $100,000 and loses $100,000 could deduct the full $100,000 in losses and owe nothing. Under the new rule, they would only be able to deduct $90,000 and would still owe taxes on the remaining $10,000, despite having lost all their winnings.
''This new amendment to the One Big Beautiful Bill Act would end professional gambling in the U.S. and hurt casual gamblers, too,'' Phil Galfond, a professional poker player, said on social media just days ahead of the bill's final passage.