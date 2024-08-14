Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's 'Antisemitism in America' to be published next winter

''If America fails to understand the context and history of antisemitism, if America's darker impulses ultimately overwhelm its better angels, an age-old truth will prove true once again: that antisemitism inevitably leads to violence against Jews and a rise in bigotry in our society at large. Jewish Americans never thought it could happen here in America,'' he said in a statement. "Now, for the first time, they're worried it could. As the Irish writer Conor Cruise O'Brien once said, ‘antisemitism is a light sleeper.'''