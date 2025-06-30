Senate GOP tax bill could crush wind and solar power, advocates say

WASHINGTON — Clean energy advocates were already bracing for a Republican-led bill that would phase out tax credits for wind, solar and other renewable energy as President Donald Trump and GOP lawmakers moved to dismantle the 2022 climate law passed by Democrats under former President Joe Biden.
But a proposal that emerged over the weekend was even more drastic than they thought.
It was more aggressive in ending incentives for clean energy than a previous Senate version and would even impose new taxes on some wind and solar projects while boosting production of coal used in steelmaking. The Senate was moving Monday to approve Trump's big bill of tax breaks and spending cuts even as Democrats lined up to challenge it.
The GOP plan is ''a death sentence for America's wind and solar industries'' that will lead to a spike in Americans' utility bills and jeopardize hundreds of renewable energy projects slated to boost the nation's electric grid, said Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden, the top Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee.
''Their plan started out as a phase-down of the tax credits I wrote for wind and solar'' in the 2022 climate law, Wyden said. ''But now they're proposing an outright massacre with punishing new taxes on these industries that happen to be the cheapest and easiest ways to get new energy on the grid."
Republicans say it will save people money
Republicans said the tax-cut bill represents historic savings for taxpayers and supports production of traditional fossil-fuel energy sources such as oil, natural gas and coal, as well as nuclear power, increasing reliability.
''To achieve this record level of savings, we are slashing Biden's Green New Deal spending and promoting America-First energy,'' Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo, chairman of the Senate Finance panel and a lead architect of the bill, said in a statement.