Senate GOP removes tax on solar and wind energy but dismantles climate law passed by Democrats

A mixed day of trading left the U.S. stock market split, as Wall Street's momentum slowed after setting record highs in each of the last two days. The S&P 500 slipped 0.1% Tuesday for its first loss in four days. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose roughly 400 points, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.8%. Tesla tugged on the market as the relationship between its CEO, Elon Musk, and President Donald Trump soured further. But most U.S. stocks rose. So did short-term Treasury yields following a better-than-expected report on U.S. job openings. Data on U.S. manufacturing was more mixed.