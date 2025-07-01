Senate GOP removes tax on solar and wind energy but dismantles climate law passed by Democrats

WASHINGTON — The sprawling Republican budget bill approved by the Senate Tuesday removes a proposed tax on solar and wind energy projects but quickly phases out tax credits for wind, solar and other renewable energy.
The Senate approved the bill 51-50 as President Donald Trump and GOP lawmakers move to dismantle the 2022 climate law passed by Democrats under former President Joe Biden. Vice President JD Vance broke a tie after three Republican senators voted no.
The bill now moves to the House for final legislative approval.
The excise tax on solar and wind generation projects was added to the Senate bill over the weekend, prompting bipartisan pushback from lawmakers as well as clean energy developers and advocates.
The final bill removes the tax but mostly sticks with legislative language released late Friday night and would end incentives for clean energy sooner than a draft version unveiled two weeks ago.
Some warn of spike in utility bills
Democrats and environmental groups said the GOP plan would crush growth in the wind and solar industry and lead to a spike in Americans' utility bills. The measure jeopardizes hundreds of renewable energy projects slated to boost the nation's electric grid, they said.
''Despite limited improvements, this legislation undermines the very foundation of America's manufacturing comeback and global energy leadership,'' said Abigail Ross Hopper, president and CEO of the Solar Energy Industries Association. If the bill becomes law, ''families will face higher electric bills, factories will shut down, Americans will lose their jobs, and our electric grid will grow weaker,'' she said.