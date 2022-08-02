WASHINGTON — Senate gives final OK to expanded health care, disability benefits for vets exposed to burn pits; Biden's signature next.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
TV & Media 'SNL' veteran Victoria Jackson shares how religious beliefs got her blacklisted in Hollywood
More from Star Tribune
TV & Media 'SNL' veteran Victoria Jackson shares how religious beliefs got her blacklisted in Hollywood
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune