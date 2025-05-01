Senate Democrats plan to force a vote on resolution for transparency on deportations to El Salvador

Kaine said that Democrats want to put Republicans on record on that case and others while also pressuring the government of El Salvador, which is working with the Trump administration. The resolution would also require the Trump administration to reveal more information about money paid to El Salvador and assess the country's human rights record. Leaders in El Salvador will have to deal with the United States long past Trump's tenure, Kaine said, and ''we're going to have a very long memory about this.''