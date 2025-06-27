Senate Democrats are forcing a vote to restrain Trump on Iran but GOP support is doubtful

WASHINGTON — Democrats are forcing a vote Friday on a resolution that aims to prevent President Donald Trump from further escalation with Iran, marking the first attempt to assert congressional war powers after the American military strikes against the country's nuclear facilities.
A vote on taking up the resolution from Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia is expected Friday evening. With one Democrat — Sen. John Fetterman — already opposed, the outlook appeared dim. Republicans have a 53-47 majority in the Senate, and almost all were expected to oppose the resolution and stand with the president.
The resolution aims to affirm that Trump should seek authorization from Congress before launching more military action against Iran. Asked Friday if he would bomb Iranian nuclear sites again if he deemed necessary, Trump said: ''Sure, without question.''
Republicans have said Iran posed an imminent threat that required decisive action from Trump and have defended his decision to bomb three Iranian nuclear sites last weekend without seeking congressional approval.
''We're on the verge of real peace in the Middle East, for the first time in a long time, and that's because of the decisive leadership of the United States,'' said House Speaker Mike Johnson after a classified briefing Friday on the Iran strikes with administration officials.
Democrats have cast doubt on that justification, arguing the president should have come to Congress first.
''The idea is this: we shouldn't send our sons and daughters into war unless there's a political consensus that this is a good idea, this is a national interest,'' Kaine said in a Thursday interview with The Associated Press.
The resolution does not aim to limit the president's ability to defend against a threat, Kaine said. But, added, ''If it's offense, let's really make sure we're making the right decision.''